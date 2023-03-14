CANYON, TEXAS (KELO) — The Black Hills State men are headed to the NCAA DII quarterfinals following a narrow 68-67 win over West Texas A&M.

The Yellow Jackets will play their next game on Tuesday, March 21 in the quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s win over West Texas saw quite the finish.

Joel Scott converted a layup with 57 seconds to play, tying the game at 67.

Scott was also the player who converted on one of two free throws with four seconds to play. That gave the Yellow Jackets a one point lead.

West Texas A&M appeared to convert the game winning shot as time expired, but it was overturned upon review.

Damion Thornton’s game winner was changed, resulting in a 68-67 win for the Yellow Jackets.

Scott led the way for Black Hills State. He posted 25 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double effort.

Some context to this. West Texas appeared to hit the game winning shot at the buzzer, but it was ruled no good.



Cleary got it off late. Yellow Jackets to the Elite Eight! pic.twitter.com/sJ3FXS0LTE — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 15, 2023

PJ Hayes added 14 points as well.

The Yellow Jackets outshot West Texas 56% to 35%, but the turnovers plagued BHSU.

They had 18 turnovers to A&M’s five. West Texas converted 20 points off those turnovers, which is what kept them in the contest, despite low shooting percentage.

This is the second consecutive year that Black Hills State has reached the quarterfinals.