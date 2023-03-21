SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Four players scored in double figures as the Black Hill State University men’s basketball team advanced to the national semifinals of the NCAA Division II tournament.

It’s the second year in a row the Yellow Jackets are making a deep postseason run as BSHU reached the Final Four a year ago.

Matthew Ragsdale scored a game-high 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers, while Joel Scott added 23 points as the Yellow Jackets defeated Minnesota-Duluth 86-68 in Evansville, Indiana. BHSU (29-5) will play the winner between No. 2 seed West Liberty and No. 7 seed New Haven at 1 p.m. CT Thursday.

The Division II national championship is set for Saturday and will air on CBS.

Sindou Cisse and Ryker Cisarik each had 13 points for BHSU, which led 45-32 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 41-36 in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets’ 29 wins is now a program record since joining Division II in 2010.

“We’ve been on a mission all year to get back to this stage and to finish it and to win a National Title. We haven’t shied away from making that our goal. Our guys, for most of the year, were so much just on a mission to accomplish that and get back to the place,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson told KELOLAND News before the Elite Eight matchup.

BHSU has only five losses on the season and three of them came against one opponent – Fort Lewis College (Colorado). The Yellow Jackets defeated Fort Lewis College in the NCAA South Central Regional Semifinal in the fourth meeting between the two schools and then won a 68-67 thriller over West Texas A&M University where a final second buzzer-beater was ruled late.