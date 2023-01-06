FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — We’re counting down the hours to this week’s FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas featuring two I-29 rivals.

Frisco has become known as Fargo South and that’s because the NDSU football team has reached the National Championship nine times since 2010. This year, the Bison earned a come-from-behind win over Incarnate Word, to punch their ticket to Texas again.

When NDSU takes to the field at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, the Bison will mark their tenth championship appearance in the last 13 years.

“It’s the second home for the Bison and the first home for me, with being from here. It’s the second home for our team and we’ve been fortunate enough to make it this far since I’ve been here a few times. It’s just great,” NDSU wide receiver Braylon Henderson said.

After their semifinal win in Fargo, the Bison earned a three-week break prior to the title game. While that time was useful, it still wasn’t enough to overcome some long-term injuries.

“We were never going to get as healthy as I would like to. We’re still going to have a handful of guys that won’t play for us on Sunday,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “But everyone who will participate is as healthy as they’ve been probably since fall camp.”

NDSU will meet its I-29 rival, SDSU on Sunday. The Bison have lost three straight to the Jackrabbits, including a 23-21 decision in October.

“We obviously talk about the good and we talk about the bads. That first half we were hitting on all cylinders, offensively and defensively,” NDSU defensive end Spencer Waege said. “We were doing everything right and then that second half came around. Offense couldn’t move the ball as well, defense we couldn’t get off the field and keep points off the board.”

It may be surprising to some that NDSU could be considered an underdog in Frisco, but that isn’t affecting the Bison mentality.

“We haven’t talked about it, because all we have to go is 1-0 this week and the next one is the most important one. There’s learning opportunities from previous games, but we don’t want to dwell on it,” Entz said.

“We have one thing on our mind and it’s that trophy. Regardless of who’s in front of us, whether it’s SDSU, UND or even Alabama, we have one goal in mind and that’s to win the National Championship,” Henderson said.

NDSU and SDSU will cross paths for the title on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can follow the action with our live blog on KELOLAND.com.