SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Simeon Birnbaum and Cece Deebom headlined the winners of day one at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

Birnbaum cruised to the meet record, to win the boys special 800 meter run. Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash finished two seconds back, in second place.

In the girls special event, Fargo Davies’ Cece Deebom claimed the 200 meter dash, with a strong time. She’d outlast Elise Wisnewski who finished second place.