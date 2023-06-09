Lincoln, NE (Canaries) — Neil Lang tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit but Lincoln struck for three runs in the ninth inning to walk-off Sioux Falls 3-2 on Friday.

Mike Hart opened the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI double and Wyatt Ulrich led off the fifth with a triple before crossing home plate on a Jordan Barth sacrifice fly.

The Saltdogs tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly before a bases-loaded single ended the game.

Ulrich and Welington Dotel each finished with two hits to led the Canaries offensively while Lang has now tossed 14 2/3 consecutive shutout innings, surrendering just three hits during that span.

The Birds are now 11-16 and will look to even the three-game series Saturday at 6:05pm.