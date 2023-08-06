Fargo, N.D. (Canaries) — The Canaries swept a doubleheader from Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday; topping the RedHawks 10-7 before winning 4-2 in the nightcap.

Jordan Barth opened the game one scoring with a solo homerun in the top of the fourth. Hunter Clanin drove in another run with a single later in the frame but the RedHawks tied the game with two runs in the bottom half.

An Ozzie Martine sacrifice groundout in the fifth inning put Sioux Falls back in front but the RedHawks scored twice in the bottom half to take their first lead.

The Canaries rallied as Martinez and Wyatt Ulrich delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the sixth but Fargo-Moorhead once again had an answer, scoring three times in the bottom half.

Run-scoring singles from Barth and Darnell Sweeney tied the game at seven before Mike Hart blasted a three-run homerun with two outs in the eighth inning. That proved to be the difference as Brady Stover and Charlie Hasty combined to shutout the RedHawks over the final two frames.

Martinez finished with three hits while Hart and Barth each drove in three runs.

Spencer Sarringar singled with one out in the second inning to open the scoring in game two. The Birds took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Barth and Martinez ripped back-to-back RBI base hits.

Fargo-Moorhead scored twice in their half of the fifth and loaded the bases in the sixth but Jose Cruz was able to induce an inning-ending flyout to right field. Hart provided the Birds with some insurance, belting a solo homerun in the top of the seventh and Hasty tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half to collect his league-leading 17th save.

Ulrich and Hart each finished with two hits while Seth Miller allowed two runs on three hits over five innings to earn the win. The Canaries are now 34-41 and sit three games out of playoff position with 25 remaining. The Birds open a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:35pm against Kane County.