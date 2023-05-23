Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — The Sioux City Explorers hit two grand slams on Tuesday as they topped the Canaries 17-7 at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers struck for six runs in their half of the first inning, including a bases loaded long-ball from former big leaguer Eury Perez. Sioux Falls responded by scoring three times in the home half. Wyatt Ulrich led off with a single and Darnell Sweeney doubled him home. Sweeney scored on an RBI base hit from Jordan Barth and Hunter Clanin followed with a run-scoring double.

The three-run Sioux City lead held until the fifth inning when Explorers third baseman Matt Lloyd clubbed a two-run homerun. But Clanin crushed a three-run roundtripper an inning later to bring Sioux Falls within 8-6.

That’s as close as the game would get, however, as Sioux City scored nine of the next ten overall runs, including a Vince Fernandez grand slam in the ninth inning.

Ulrich led the Canaries offense with three hits while Clanin, Sweeney and Wellington Dotel each added two. Clanin finished the game with a season-high five RBI. Sioux Falls is now 4-8 on the year and will close the three game home series on Wednesday at 6:35pm.