Geneva, IL (Canaries) — Kane County hit three homeruns to power past Sioux Falls 5-4 on Sunday.

Trevor Achenbach laced an RBI triple in the second inning to open the scoring before the Cougars tied the game with a solo homerun in the bottom half. Darnell Sweeney put the Birds back in front with an RBI single in the third frame but Kane County once again answered with a solo homerun.

A two-out, two-run blast in the fifth inning put the Cougars ahead for good and they added another run in the bottom of the sixth via error. Ozzie Martinez smacked an RBI double in the seventh inning and homered with two outs in the ninth but the Canaries could get no closer.

Martinez and Jabari Henry each finished with two hits as Sioux Falls enters the All-Star break at 27-33 overall. The Canaries are back in action Friday night at Lake Country.