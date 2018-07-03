Birds Drop Series Opener To Kansas City In Tight Game

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped a tight one to the Kansas City T-Bones on Monday night, losing 3-2 in the series opener from T-Bones Stadium.

The Canaries (16-25) led 2-1 at the seventh-inning stretch, but Kansas City (26-15) scored a run in each of the seventh and eighth innings to ice the win. The Birds are now 0-14 this year when scoring two or fewer runs.

The Birds struck first in the top of the third inning. Patrick Fiala led off the third with a double, and scored on an RBI single by Jordan Smith. Smith later scored on a Blake Schmit sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Birds.

The T-Bones got a run back in the bottom of the third when Mason Davis scored from second on an infield single by Nick Torres. It was Torres' team-leading 32nd RBI of the year.

Both offenses stalled from there as the starting pitchers settled in. Dylan Thompson went six innings for Sioux Falls, allowing one run on four hits, walking four and striking out three. It was the eighth time in nine outings Thompson has allowed two earned runs or fewer.

Lucas Irvine pitched seven solid innings for Kansas City, allowing two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out five.

The T-Bones tied the game in the seventh off of Canaries reliever Nicco Blank. With a man on third and two outs, Schmit made an error fielding a Todd Cunningham ground ball, allowing Davis to score the tying run.

The T-Bones took the lead for good in the eighth on an RBI double from catcher Adrian Nieto. Carlos Diaz worked a clean ninth for Kansas City to earn his seventh save.

ON DECK

The Canaries and T-Bones meet again Tuesday night for game two of their series. The Birds have not yet announced a starter. Birds fans can hear the game on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN and online at kwsn.com.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Canaries