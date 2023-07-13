Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — The Canaries’ four-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday as Kansas City topped Sioux Falls 8-1 at the Bird Cage.

The Monarchs led 4-0 after three innings thanks to a pair of homeruns and a sacrifice fly. The Birds loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning but plated just one run via fielder’s choice.

The Monarchs scored three times in the top of the sixth inning before adding solo homerun in the eighth.

Jordan Barth and Trevor Achenbach each finished with two hits as Sioux Falls dips to 26-31 overall. The Birds will visit Kane County for three games before the All-Star Break.