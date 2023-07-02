Rosemont, IL (Canaries) — The Canaries pounded out 12 hits and never trailed Sunday night as they topped Chicago 5-2 at Impact Field.

Jabari Henry opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning before Hunter Clanin ripped an RBI base hit in the third. Darnell Sweeney clubbed a solo homerun in the top of the fourth inning and Carson Clowers made it 5-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

A two-out run-scoring single in the sixth inning got Chicago on the scoreboard before they added a solo homerun in the eighth. Charlie Hasty faced the minimum in the bottom of the ninth as he recorded his 11th save, placing him in a tie for the most in the American Association.

Neil Lang allowed a run over six strong innings to earn his third victory while Henry and Jordan Barth each finished with three hits. The Canaries are now 20-27 overall and will close a nine-game roadtrip with a three-game set at Kansas City, which begins Monday at 7:00pm.