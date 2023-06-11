Lincoln, NE (Canaries) — Yanio Perez drove in both Lincoln runs on Sunday, including the walk-off single in the tenth inning as the Saltdogs swept a three-game set against Sioux Falls with a 2-1 victory.

Wyatt Ulrich led off the game with a double, then reached third base on a single from Jordan Barth. When Barth stole second base, the throw from Saltdog catcher Zach Miller bounced into centerfield and allowed Ulrich to score.

The 1-0 lead held until the eighth inning when Perez doubled to tie the game. Neither team scored in the ninth and Sioux Falls left two runners on base in their half of the tenth frame. Lincoln loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half before Perez ripped a base hit to the left field wall to give the Saltdogs their first series sweep of the season.

Barth finished with two hits to lead the Canaries who dip to 11-18 overall. The Birds will have Monday off before opening a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:35pm.