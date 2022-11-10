VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Carter Binger threw for four touchdowns Thursday as Hitchcock-Tulare claimed the 9B state championship.

The Patriots posted 24 fourth quarter points on their way to a 50-28 win over Herreid/Selby Area.

Thursday’s win was the third state championship for Hitchcock-Tulare and the co-op’s first since 2009.

The Patriots scored first in the DakotaDome, but Herreid/Selby Area answered with a touchdown and two point conversion to grab an 8-6 lead.

Hitchcock-Tulare grabbed the lead back with a second quarter score, but it was their final possession of the half that changed momentum.

The Patriots got the ball in the final minutes of the second quarter and they started the drive with two big plays to put them in the redzone.

The Wolverines made it difficult, but Hitchcock-Tulare would punch in a touchdown before the half, to grab a two score lead.

The second half saw Herreid/Selby Area cut the deficit to one score several times.

In the final minute of the third quarter, the Wolverines were in the redzone looking to grab the lead, as they trailed by six.

However, that’s when the Patriot defense came up with their biggest play of the season. Brendan Nowell would intercept the pass and take it back for the more the 98 yard pick six.

That gave Hitchcock-Tulare a 26-14 lead after three.

Ultimately, the Wolverines couldn’t stop the rush attack of Hitchcock-Tulare in the fourth quarter.

A 24 point fourth led to a 50-38 win for the Patriots.

Hitchcock-Tulare totaled 443 yards, including 205 via the ground.

Carter Binger was named the Joe Robbie MVP as he totaled five touchdowns and 361 yards himself.

The 9B Joe Robbie MVP winner is Carter Binger, quarterback of Hitchcock-Tulare.



He totaled five touchdowns and 361 yards today. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 10, 2022

