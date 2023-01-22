ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – The Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for their AFC divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Bills posted video on social media showing Hamlin arriving at their locker room in a golf cart and the message “Welcome home, Damar.” He was accompanied by his young brother and mother.

The 24-year-old safety has not been seen in public since he needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin began making regular visits to the team’s facility soon after his release from the hospital on Jan. 11.