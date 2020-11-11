Billeter signs two to Viking Men’s Basketball on Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Augustana University men’s basketball head coach Tom Billeter has announced the signing of two student-athletes to the Viking men’s basketball team on the first day of the early signing period. Angelo Winkel and Zac Johnson have each committed to continuing their athletic and academic careers at Augustana beginning in Fall 2021.

Johnson, a 6-4 guard, joins Augustana from River Falls, Wisconsin. Playing his prep ball at River Falls High School, Johnson is a First Team All-State selection while also earning First team All-Northwest, First Team All-Conference and Team MVP honors as a junior.

“Zac is a very strong guard who has a great ability to score,” Billeter said. “He can get to the rim as well as shoot the three. He is a gym rat who will make quite an impact for us at Augustana.”

Johnson averaged 20.8 points per game in 2019-20 while also securing 4.3 rebounds per outing. He has already surpassed 1,000-career points in high school, sitting fourth all time at RFHS with 1,132. His 174 made 3-point baskets is the school record.

Johson played AAU basketball for the Wisconsin Playmakers.

Winkel is a 6-9 forward from Algona, Iowa, where he has attended Bishop Garrigan High School. As a junior, Winkel was a double-double machine averaging 19.1 points and 10 rebounds per outing. The First Team All-State selection led the Golden Bears to a runner-up finish at the Iowa State Tournament.

“Angelo is a very talented front line player with an outstanding future at Augustana,” Billeter said. “His athleticism and overall ability have made him one of the best rebounders in Iowa high school history. We are excited to have him at Augie for the next four years.”

During Winkel’s sophomore campaign, the forward averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while being named Third Team All-State. As a freshman, he was an honorable mention to the All-State teams and earned First Team All-Conference accolades after tallying 14 points and seven rebounds.

Winkel played AAU basketball for All Iowa Attack.

The duo will enroll in classes in August 2021 at Augustana.