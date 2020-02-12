Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day

1  of  114
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bowdle School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte City of Milbank Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Eureka School District Faith School District Faulkton School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Fulda School District Gettysburg Great Plains Lutheran HS Groton Hamlin Harding Hendricks, MN Henry Herreid Highmore-Harrold Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lemmon Leola Lynd Marshall McIntosh School District Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Pipestone Mobridge Head Start Mobridge-Pollock Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Pipestone Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Selby School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Webster Head Start Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington

Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Before the thrill of driving in NASCAR’s most prestigious race, the sport’s biggest stars face the bright lights of Daytona 500 Media Day on Wednesday, and we’ll be there for all the action.

Countdown to Daytona,’ your exclusive inside-track to the big race, will be live from Daytona International Speedway at 1:00pm ET with more than a dozen drivers answering questions and having fun with our NASCAR broadcasters at Victory Lane.

Join WFLA’s Dan LucasFOX8’s Kevin Connolly, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno for our Daytona 500 Media Day Special on this website as they preview the Daytona 500 with NASCAR’s best drivers.

“There’s nothing like previewing the Great American Race from mere feet away from Victory Lane,” said Biunno. “We can’t wait to give our viewers the inside track — pun intended — on NASCAR’s brightest stars, plus have some fun along the way with the drivers.”

“Last year, the drivers really enjoyed getting to let loose a little bit and have some fun for their fans,” added Lucas. “We’re going to have even more fun this year!

‘Countdown to Daytona’ continues everyday this week with special guests and insider-analysis up until the green flag on Sunday.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

  • Wednesday, February 12th – 1:00 ET
  • Thursday, February 13th – 1:00 ET
  • Friday, February 14th  – 1:00 ET
  • Saturday, February 15th – Time TBA
  • Sunday, February 16th – Time TBA

Go ahead and mark your calendars!  And don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss. 

If you’re unable to catch the streams live, we’ll make them available on-demand on the Big Race Daytona page of our website.

The Daytona 500 is Sunday, February 16 from Daytona International Speedway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss