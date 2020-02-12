1  of  40
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Browns Valley School District Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dakota State University Dell Rapids St. Mary Catholic Parish DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Dupree Ethan School District First Lutheran Church in Worthington Freeman Freeman Academy Hanson School District Henry Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Spirit Catholic Church Holy Trinity Catholic Kimball School District Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lynd Marshall McCook Central Milroy Mitchell Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield United Methodist Church St. Therese Catholic Church Timber Lake School District Tracy Winner School District Woonsocket

Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — When NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson races in his final Daytona 500 ahead of retirement, he’ll do so knowing he’s still competing with a “deep passion” for racing.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, joined Wednesday’s Countdown to Daytona Media Day special and said he’s not calling it a career because of “the grind.” The driver of the #48 car said he still has the fire to compete with NASCAR’s younger stars.

“My family, my team, we have such a neat energy around us right now,” said Johnson in response to being asked about his final Daytona 500. “I’m not fried, the grind hasn’t gotten to me.”

Watch ‘Countdown to Daytona’ all week long for the inside-track preview to this Sunday’s Daytona 500 on FOX.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss