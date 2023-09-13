SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International is back for its sixth year in Sioux Falls, with another A-List of players set to hit links on Friday.

Two time defending champion Steve Stricker returns to Minnehaha Country Club. Stricker leads the Charles Schwab Cup Standings, having won more than 3.5 million dollars this year.

Bernhard Langer sits second, at 1.7 million dollars. Langer last won on July 2, claiming first at the US Senior Open Championship. Now, he’s looking to use his consistent play to get back in the win column.

“Technique you can improve on, has nothing to do with age and also the mental aspect. How do you approach every shot? How quickly do you get over a bad one? So that’s what I try to focus on,” Langer said.

The 2023 Sanford International Tournament begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.