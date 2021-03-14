Big Time Sports: Ohio State, Illinois seek to end tournament championship droughts

INDIANAPOLIS – A champion will be crowned Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After 12 games in four days, the Big Ten Tournament culminates with the title game between Ohio State and Illinois.

Both teams are looking to end a tournament championship drought. The Buckeyes haven’t lifted the trophy since 2013, while the Fighting Illini haven’t won since their Final Four year in 2005.

They can also secure high seeds in next week’s NCAA Tournament with solid performances on “Selection Sunday.” Illinois can lock up a number one seed, while OSU can earn a two seed.

The teams split their two regular season meetings with both road teams winning. E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes to victory with 26 points in a physical game in Champaign, while Ayo Dosunmu rallied the Illini to a win in Columbus.

WXIN’s Dave Griffiths previews the championship match-up in “Big Time Sports” from downtown Indianapolis at 2:30 p.m. ET. Andy Olson from WCIA’s Your Illini Nation will join the live stream.