Big Time Sports: COVID-19 postponements wreak havoc on Big Ten schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – COVID-19 cancellations have hit the Big Ten basketball schedule hard this week.

Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan State all had positive test results within their programs to force postponements.

There will be only four games this week before the action picks back up this weekend with two games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The highlight of this week’s schedule was a top ten showdown between Wisconsin and Michigan in Ann Arbor on Tuesday. The Wolverines looked to stay perfect in league play.

Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths, with the help of the Nexstar Station, recap this week’s games and look ahead to the weekend in “Big Time Sports.”