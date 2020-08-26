Bieber wins again, Lindor homers as Indians down Twins 4-2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The Indians evened the three-game series at 1-1 between the AL Central rivals. Bieber allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to improve to 6-0.

The Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the division leaders. Lindor connected in the sixth when the Indians scored three times off reliever Jorge Alcala.

