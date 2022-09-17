CLEVELAND (AP) – Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener.

José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland, which opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins.

Bieber won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 starts.