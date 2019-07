HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Nate Beyenhof claimed the main event title at I-90 Speedway Saturday night as he took home the checkered flag in the Tri-State Late Models feature.

Brylee Gough picked up the victory in Late Model Street Stocks. Brock Hess claimed the B-Modified title while Tyler Schlumbohm earned his first career victory at the track in the Hobby Stocks.