BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of the Jackrabbits. SDSU won that ball game 42-23 and it was never close. But this year, the Hawkeyes present a different challenge.

“We have not been in this situation before because I believe this is the best football team we’ll play in my 35 years here at South Dakota State. In fact, there’s no doubt in my mind. And so, Adam Bock is going to have 100 people there from his home town, he doesn’t need me to say anything. But what they need to hear from me is how big this challenge is going to be and how if we’re going to have any chance, we’re going to have to play our best football and be error free,” John Stiegelmeier said.