SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Legends for Kids clinics continued today with the baseball clinic and former Twins pitcher and Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven was the celebrity guest.

Blyleven helped teach the young players the importance of respecting the game as well as working on skills such as throwing, baserunning, hitting and fielding out at the Sanford Fieldhouse today.

Blyleven pitched in the big leagues for 22 seasons spending 11 of those with the Twins, and ranks 5th all-time in career strikeouts.

He spent even more time as the Twins lead color analyst, beginning in 1996 and calling his last game in 2020.

} “I miss it, but you know 50 years in the game of baseball, being at the field basically every day takes it toll, but I enjoyed every minute of it,” Blyleven said.