Bernhard Langer set to play next month’s Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After missing last year’s Sanford International due to a scheduling conflict, PGA Tour Champions standout Bernhard Langer has committed to next month’s tournament, and was in Sioux Falls Monday.

The two-time Masters champion is the newest ambassador for Sanford Health, and was in town to tour the Sanford Sports Complex. Langer has posted 40 PGA Tour Champions victories, including a record eleven senior major championships, and is eager to play Minnehaha Country Club and compete at the Sanford International.

“Well, it’s always exciting to go to a new spot because I’ve been around the world, seen a lot of golf courses, a lot of tournaments, seen a lot of different cultures, but I hadn’t been to Sioux Falls yet, so this is going to be a brand new experience,” Bernhard Langer said.

The Sanford International is set for September 16th through the 22nd at Minnehaha Country Club.