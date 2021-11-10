Bergstrom signs with Coyote women’s basketball

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the signing of Joy Bergstrom to a National Letter of Intent.

“We could not be more excited than we are about Joy joining our Yote squad!” said Plitzuweit. “Joy is a great student, she’s a high-energy individual and is a tremendously skilled and tough basketball player. So, all the way around, Joy is a great fit for our program.

“Joy is someone with great shooting range, but she does much more to impact the game than to just shoot it well. She also gets to the rim, she sets her teammates up and she is a very savvy defender as well. On the defensive end, she is known for taking a lot of charges and we love that! We cannot wait until Joy is with us on a daily basis!”

A 5-foot-11 guard from Mount Prospect, Illinois, Bergstrom is a three-time all-state honoree on the hardwood. She’s averaged 17 points and 4.6 rebounds per game through her first three seasons at Saint Viator High School. Bergstrom surpassed the 1,000-point milestone as a sophomore and set a single-season program scoring record with 525 points. A three-year captain for the Lions, she’s garnered all-East Suburban Catholic Conference honors thrice, made the Daily Herald all-area team three times, the Pioneer Press all-area team twice and the Journal Times all-area team once. She’s spent eight AAU seasons with the Wolverinas, scoring nearly 5,000 points. She’s led the Wolverinas to 44 first-place tournament finishes in the last four years, including the 2020 Run 4 Roses Classic title where she headlined an all-tournament squad. The Wolverinas also finished runner-up at the 2018-19 Nike Tournament of Champions.

Outside of the gym, Bergstrom is a National Honor Society member, a student council representative and academic honor roll student. She’s also a state qualifier in cross country and garnered all-sectional honors on the track.