SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman volleyball standout Bergen Reilly is taking a break from the high school volleyball season to play for a USA national women’s volleyball team in the Dominican Republic.

Reilly’s parents, Tiffany and Brendan, said their daughter was asked to fill-in for the team’s setter, who is not able to play.

“It’s literally a substitution,” Tiffany said.

Reilly had roughly 24 hours to decide. Her dad said she thought some about the activities happening this weekend but “she knew this was an incredible opportunity.”

Reilly will play with the B squad of the USA women’s team in a Pan Am tournament from Sept. 4-10. The USA teams divide 30 players into an A squad and B squad, Tiffany said.

Reilly, 17, will be playing with mostly college graduates including players she’s considered role models.

“She knows all the names, she knows the schools they played at,” Tiffany said. “She really looks up to these women as role models.”

Having the opportunity to play with those women is exciting, Tiffany said.

This isn’t the first time Reilly has competed outside high school. She played with a USA-19 team in July and in September of 2021 she was with the U-18 team.

“She’s in the pipeline,” Tiffany said.

Reilly will join a team that has been practicing together for several weeks in California. And she will have one practice with the team before the first game.

“A lot of it will be just trusting her training,” Brendan said. “She’s a mentally tough kid.”

Reilly has adjusted to different hitters before, he said.

She also had to make adjustments in her own game. Reilly is an outside hitter for her high school team. She is a setter during the summer season.

“She’s a setter by nature,” Brendan said.

The Reillys said on Friday they haven’t even had time to fully consider if they can travel to watch their daughter play. They also have a daughter playing this weekend for South Dakota State University. Tiffany said they do know there should be online link to the games.

Reilly should return to South Dakota on Sept. 11 and will rejoin her high school team.

The Knights have a two-week break in games so Reilly won’t miss a game, Tiffany said.