SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (KELO) – O’Gorman senior Bergen Reilly was invited to play with the U.S. National Volleyball team in the Pan Am Final Six which is being held in the Dominican Republic.

Reilly appeared in Team USA’s first two matchups, making her debut in their win over Mexico and appearing in their loss to Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday, the O’Gorman standout was thrust into the starting lineup, as she helped Team USA beat Canada in straight sets. The future Nebraska Cornhusker recorded 2 points including 1 ace in the U.S.’s sweep of Canada.

Reilly and Team USA will continue round robin play tomorrow with a matchup against Cuba. That set to start at 2:00 p.m. You can see Team USA’s full schedule here.