SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman senior to be, Bergen Reilly added a few more achievements to her decorated career this past weekend as she helped lead Team USA to the Gold Medal at the Under 19 Pan American Games.

Bergen Reilly was competing for Team USA Volleyball for the second consecutive season, but there was a major difference this time around.

“Knowing that I belong, instead of just hoping that I belong,” O’Gorman senior Bergen Reilly said.

That provided Reilly with a comfort level heading into the Pan-Am games.

“I knew kind of what was going to happen and how things were going to roll, so I think that helped a lot. But then also just with the playing, I was used to the level of competition. It wasn’t just all coming at me once,” Reilly said.

Team USA went a perfect 5-0 in the games, and didn’t drop a set on their way to the gold medal. Reilly was an instrumental part of that run, as she not only garnered best setter honors, but she was also named the Tournament’s MVP.

“There were just so many talented players in that tournament, so I wasn’t really expecting it. And it just made me realize, I belong here and this, it just gave me a lot of confidence going forward, just trusting my training and know that I can do it,” Reilly said.

These are just the latest accomplishments on Reilly’s already decorated volleyball resume, and as she prepares for her final season at O’Gorman, there’s one final thing left to add to it.

“Just kind of going out on a high note. We have a lot of seniors and a really good, solid team. That’s all we can ask for is another state championship,” Reilly said.

Reilly returned to Sioux Falls on Sunday, and then on Monday and Tuesday, she was a part of O’Gorman’s team at Adrenaline Volleyball’s Summer Slam, though she and the Knights were knocked out in the semifinals in the event.