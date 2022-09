CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returns this Friday as several high school football teams will make their way to the field. The return of the SportsZone, also marks the return of the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

This week’s winner is the Beresford vs. Canton contest. This game received 87% of the 420 total votes.

The contest will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following the conclusion of Friday’s SportsZone.

KELOLAND SportsZone airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.