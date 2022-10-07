SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week featured 4th ranked Beresford taking on Number 5 Sioux Falls Christian.

Opening quarter, Watchdogs on offense, Tate VanOtterloo would scramble and he find Peyton Fridrich streaking down the field who would fight off a defender and he’s in for the games first score. The 2pt conversion was good, Beresford led 8-0

Later in the quarter, Beresford right outside the redzone, off the play action, Jake Goblirsch was open for six in the endzone and VanOtterloo would find him for the touchdown. The Watchdogs led 14-0.

Second quarter, Dogs backed up inside their own 5, they would pitch it out for Peyton Fridrich and when the whistle would finally be blown head, the offically would say Sioux Falls Christian’s Johnny Skyberg would end up with the fumble.

So the Charger offense would head back on the field and after just a couple play, Brayden Witte would punch this one in making it a one score game.

But in the end the Watchdogs would go onto win this one by a final of 20-18