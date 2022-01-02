Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

CINCINNATI (AP) – Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches, Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champs.

The Bengals were able to run out the clock for the winning kick because of a penalty on fourth down by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

