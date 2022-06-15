SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD) — Bellator MMA is coming back to South Dakota for its third appearance on August 12 at the Sanford Pentagon.

In the main event, No. 5-ranked welterweight contender Neiman Gracie (11-3 MMA, 9-3 BMMA) takes on the man with the most submission finishes in Bellator MMA history, Goiti Yamauchi (27-5 MMA, 13-4 BMMA), in a five-round, 170-pound matchup. In the preliminary card, several fighters with local ties are scheduled to compete. Official announcements will be made later.

The main card of Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi airs live on Showtime at 8 p.m. The preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. and streams live on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV. More fights will be announced later.

“This is the third time the Sanford Pentagon is hosting Bellator MMA, and they have always delivered,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports. “The athletes who compete in Bellator MMA are some of the best in the entire sport of mixed martial arts, and fans will be in for an entertaining and exciting show.”

Tickets for Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Sanford Pentagon Box Office. For information on purchasing suites, contact Derek Sparks at 605-312-7917.

Additional ticket packages include pre-fight activities at Great Shots and Blue Rock Bar & Grill. Current Bellator champions Logan Storley and Ryan Bader, in addition to other celebrity athletes, are scheduled to attend.

Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi



Main Card

Welterweight Main Event: No. 5 Neiman Gracie (11-3) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (27-5)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: No. 1 Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) vs. No. 5 Steve Mowry (10-0)

Flyweight Feature Bout: No. 4 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) vs. Bruna Ellen (6-3)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (6-1) vs. Ilias Bulaid (3-0)