BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley girls earned an upset win on Tuesday, following a 58-50 victory over #2 Washington.

Hilary Behrens posted a game high 30 points for the Lynx. Kennedi Deckert added 11.

Washington was led by Brooklyn Harpe who posted 22 points. Grace Peterson contributed 12.

The Lynx are now 10-5 on the season. They’ll play at Lincoln on Saturday.

The second-ranked Warriors will play at #4 O’Gorman on Friday at 6 p.m.