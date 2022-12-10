SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In high school hoops, the defending Class AA champs, the Roosevelt Rough Riders began the year hosting the number one Jefferson in front of a sold out crowd.

Late in the first quarter, Griffin Wilde would gather the rebound then dish it to Kaden Year who would flush it home with two hands in traffic. Jefferson trailed 14-7.

Moments later, Roosevelt’s Abraham Kamara would drive, then swing it back out for Hayden Goff and that shot would fall. The Rough Rider had a 12 point lead.

But the Cavs would turn it up defensively. Their full court press would force a turnover, Taylen Ashley would bounce it for Wilde for two, pulling the Cavaliers within 5.

Roosevelt’s Naser Ismail played a very good first half, he would knock in a three ball from the top of the key. The Rough Riders led by 7 at the halftime. However, a big second half from the Cavaliers would pull them past the champs giving them the 73-61 victory in their first game of the season.