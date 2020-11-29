Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers 28-27

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead.

Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal try with 1 second remaining that preserved a 28-27 victory by the Vikings over the Panthers. Kirk Cousins passed for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings (5-6).

There were 38 points scored by both teams in a dizzying second half that started with Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn turning fumble recoveries into touchdown returns on consecutive plays from scrimmage. The Panthers are 4-8.

