SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City native Becky Hammon was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 46-year-old played in the WNBA from 1999 to 2014. She is currently the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, the defending league champions.

She previously served as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hammon will be inducted alongside Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Jim Valvano, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Gary Blair and the 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for August.