SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Taylor Beagle’s record time of 10:08.05 would break her own NSIC and Augustana records on her way to winning the 1,000 free with an NCAA ‘B’ standard time on night one of the NSIC Championships inside of the Midco Aquatics Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Also competing in the 1,000 final was Leona Coha, who set a personal-best time of 10:34.10 to finish fifth. Libby Breckon would also place 10th in the event with a personal-best time of 10:45.98.

“We had an amazing first day,” said Augustana swimming and diving head coach Lindsie Micko. “We had great swims from many members of our roster with personal-best times, team records and ‘B’ cuts. We look forward to day two.”

The Vikings 200 medley relay team, consisting of Nathalia Silva, Nesrine Jelliti, Angelina Chan, Makoa Montgomery, set a school record of 1:44.51 finishing fifth in the first event of the finals. The team of Elise Dygert, Lara Carnier Matuck, Isabel Waite, and Justine Stellmaker would also score points for the Vikings, placing eighth with a time of 1:47.45.

Kamryn Robarge swam an NCAA ‘B’ standard time of 23.51 in the 50 fly to place third. Also during the event, Makoa Montgomery would also swim a ‘B’ standard time of 23.84 to place 12th. Waite also scored points for the Vikings, tying for 15th place in a time of 24.00.

The final event of the evening would see the Vikings 200 yard free relay team, consisting of Chan, Waite, Robarge, and Mongomery, breaking a school record to place third with a time of 1:34.62. The Vikings would also see the team of Amaya Street, Abby Nelson, Stellmaker, and Anna Schmidt place eighth with a time of 1:37.70.

The Vikings currently sit in third place after day one with a team score of 217.5, just 11.5 points behind second place St. Cloud State.

The Vikings will be back in action Thursday on day two of the NSIC Championships starting at 10 a.m. Finals begin at 5:30 p.m.