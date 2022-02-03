BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO — South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman is a bit like a swiss army knife, he does a little bit of everything for the Jackrabbits, and he does it at an incredibly high level, helping turn the third-year guard into one of the Summit League’s best players.

Baylor Scheierman’s offensive game has no limits.

“How he passes the ball and how he plays with flare and obviously some of the deep three’s are probably what get everybody excited the most,” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

And as a 6’6″ guard, neither does his defense.

“He can guard anybody on the floor, whether it’s a big guy down there on the low block where he has to battle physically. But he’s also done a really good job on guards on the perimeter where he’s had to take them off three-point shots and then guard them off the bounce as well,” Henderson said.

And that’s why he’s South Dakota State’s swiss army knife.

“The impact he has on every single game is, is pretty remarkable,” Henderson said.

Developing that skillset can be traced back to his days as a quarterback and basketball player in high school.

“Multi-sport athlete was big in our community growing up. I think that helped me in basketball 100 percent. Being able to see the floor, read coverages, know where guys are going, throw them open, all that stuff,” SDSU Sophomore Guard Baylor Scheierman.

But becoming the player he is today didn’t happen overnight, as he had to adjust to the college game during his freshman season.

“Kind of the speed of the game and realizing what you can get away with and what you can’t get away with in the college game. And then just simplifying the game and not trying to do too much,” Scheierman said.

While he appeared in every game during his freshman year, Scheierman knew he had more to offer.

“Every day, every workout, bringing that consistent mindset and just trying to get a little bit better every single day and then it just translating to the game,” Scheierman said.

And in the two years since, Scheierman has turned himself into one of the Summit League’s best players.

“He took a part of his game where he wasn’t happy with and worked his tail off and when you see the benefits of it, now that’s leadership. That’s an example that hey, it works. Hard work pays off,” Henderson said.

Scheierman leads SDSU in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He and the Jackrabbits will look to improve to 12-0 in conference play this Saturday as they visit rival USD.