SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana is off to a 6-1 start this season, but they’ve had to deal with their fair share of injuries and that includes at the quarterback position. Casey Bauman was named the starter prior to the season, but he’s only been able to make four starts due to injury.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Augustana football team had a tough decision to make at quarterback, following the graduation of four year starter Kyle Saddler.

The Vikings solve that mystery, as they called on the new man on campus in Casey Bauman, a transfer from Montana State.

“Fall camp gets going and he’s learning. You know, he didn’t start as our starter. He had to work his way up and he established himself as such,” head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “Then there’s that learning curve when you hit the games. The playbook gets smaller. You don’t have all of the fall camp playbook. He’s just a real asset for us. Then he gets injured.”

Bauman and the Vikings would open the season with a win at Concordia-St. Paul. A week later, Augie would strike first against Bemidji State, but then Bauman would leave with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

“Obviously, I wasn’t very excited. I wasn’t happy,” Casey Bauman said. “I just tried to keep up as much as I could. Just keep my spirits up and stay into it and stay engaged, because I knew it wasn’t the end of it.”

After missing back-to-back games, Bauman returned to the lineup against rival, USF. The play caller threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, until he was hit late, reinjuring that same shoulder.

“I felt like we were kind of clicking and playing well there at the end. Unfortunately, some things happened and I wasn’t able to finish the game,” Bauman said.

Bauman’s Season Statistics

Bauman would miss the Upper Iowa game on October 8. He would return to the field a week later against Wayne State, where he led the Vikings to 31-27 win.

“I’m happy to be back. It feels great to be playing again. I think now, we’re kind of feeling each other and gaining that trust,” Bauman said. “This late in the season, we’ve got to put it together. It was a good team win.”

“He really played a solid football game. He missed a couple throws, but for the most part, I expect more of that going forward,” Olszewski said.

Bauman’s start against Minnesota State Mankato will be just the second time this year that he’s started in back-to-back games and that’s something the Vikings are encouraged to see.

“Now that he’s been in our program for seven weeks and had the opportunity to witness both mentally and physically, I think he can be an elite quarterback in our league,” Olszewski said.

Augustana will host Minnesota State on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOXTRA, the CW of the Black Hills and KELOLAND.com.