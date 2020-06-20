Basketball returns with Boys and Girls Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Basketball was back at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday, as the Boys and Girls Invitational tipped off in the morning.

The tournament features boys and girls teams from 5th grade through 11th grade. The boys took to the court Saturday, while the girls tournament begins Sunday.

“Everything was really done properly I think, for the safety of everyone involved, and it was fun to watch our kids finally compete, and play against each other finally after all these months off,” coach Derek Robey said.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., you’ll hear from a pair of local coaches and a Roosevelt standout about what it was like playing basketball once again.