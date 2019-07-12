Basketball madness in July at the Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Usually when you think basketball, the month of March comes to mind. For the Sanford Pentagon, more teams are taking the floor over the summer. This July, nearly 1,000 games will be played at the facility.

Talon Hoffer is a high school senior from Fargo. He loves coming to Sioux Falls to hoop it up at the Sanford Pentagon.

“It’s beautiful. It’s kind of crazy how many courts they have in here. It’s a good time when you show up here to play,” Hoffer said.

Hoffer and hundreds of others are keeping these nine courts cooking during the summer months.

Jesse Smith with Sanford says basketball doesn’t end in March at the facility.

“July is one of our busiest months. We’ve got three youth tournaments that bring in lots of teams and lots of fans from across the region,” Smith said.

“This weekend alone we’ve got teams from six states and three from Canada as well. We’ve seen a huge growth in our youth tournaments along with our programming in general,” Smith said.

This weekend’s Summer Slam is a special tournament that is also drawing coaches in from the area.

“College coaches can attend. Come watch teams, watch players. No interactions but we expect 20-30 NCAA coaches, NAIA coaches and Division II Coaches,” Smith said.

That’s good for Hoffer. He plans on playing college ball but doesn’t know where just yet.

“I do not know yet. I’m still trying to gain some interest in certain colleges. I’m just going to keep working hard I guess,” Hoffer said.