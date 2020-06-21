Basketball is back, much to the delight of players and coaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Basketball is back, as summer teams from across the area made their way to Sioux Falls for the Sanford Pentagon Invitational.

It had been about three months since Tyler Feldkamp last played basketball, and his conditioning was put to the test.

“Oh, I’ve been lifting a lot, and I put on 12 pounds so yeah, I felt it first game, but then it became a mental thing, and I was fine for the last three,” Roosevelt senior Tyler Feldkamp said.

But he was happy to hoop once again.

“It’s really good getting out, and actually be able to communicate with people, and run around,” Feldkamp said.

Coaches were just as excited to have basketball back.

“As a coach I was like a kid in a candy store. It was great to watch the smiles on their faces. They couldn’t wait to compete against other guys,” Derek Robey said.

But even more excited for their athletes.

“You just see a lot of smiles. More than anything, it maybe isn’t even that it’s basketball, it’s that they’re seeing others, seeing their peers, seeing their teammates and friends,” Sioux Valley Head Coach Bill Vincent said.

Safety was a priority for the tournament.

“They did everything from social distancing if you will, to spraying down the basketballs, spraying down the balls, trying to keep everybody apart, not shaking hands,” Robey said.

“I felt like I wasn’t going to have a summer, and I wasn’t going to be able to play or anything, and god willingly, it’s back on and we’re ready to go,” Feldkamp said.

The tournament features boys and girls teams from 5th through 11th grade. The boys competed today, and the girls tournament tips off tomorrow.