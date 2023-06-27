DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – Dell Rapids was abuzz last Friday at their annual ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’. The event has spanned several decades and its more than just a night of baseball.

Hometown spirit was high in Dell Rapids as the community held their annual ‘Quarry Days’ this past weekend. It begins on the baseball field when Dell Rapids PBR meets the Dell Rapids Mudcats.

“This is my 33rd year of being in the ‘Take me Out to the Ballgame’. It’s kind of a kickoff event for our Quarry Days celebration on the weekends. So, we’ve traditionally in the past played other teams. But now that we have two teams, we’ve now played the Mudcats for a number of years,” Dell Rapids PBR manager Dale Solberg said.

The game rallies people from all around the community ahead of three days filled with a parade, carnival, vendors and much more.

“You’ll see there are all different types of people here. It’s not just people that like baseball. You see people here that don’t even know a thing about baseball. And I think it’s a way for people to meet new people. I’m sitting by some people I’ve never met before. And we’re all in the same mood, which is happy,” fan Allison Byington said.

With the event continuing for several years, fans like Allison take a look back at the past and realize not much has changed but her appreciation for the game.

“As a kid I just remember running around, trying to catch the foul balls and they still do that. They get a free icy at the concession stands for every foul ball they catch. As an adult, it’s been more about focusing on the game,” Byington said.

And whether your team wins or loses, there’s no animosity from the two squads.

“We know each other both on and off the field. So, it’s really competitive out there between the lines and afterwards, we’ll actually have a beer with each other. So, it’s kind of a neat thing,” Manager Solberg said.

The Mudcats continued their strong season, earning a 10-0 win over PBR. The two teams will meet again on Thursday, July 13.