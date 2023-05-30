Fargo, ND – In a game where hits came at a premium, Sioux Falls got two of their four in the ninth inning as the Birds topped Fargo-Moorhead 4-2 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks scored lone runs in the second and third innings and held the Birds hitless one trip through the order. Darnell Sweeney led off the top of the fourth with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly from Mike Hart. One inning later Trevor Achenbach belted a solo homerun to tie the game at two.

The score held until the top of the ninth. Ozzie Martinez started the inning with a single but was erased on a double play. Jabari Henry and Mike Hart drew back-to-back two-out walks before both scored on a Jordan Barth double to deep left-center field. Charlie Hasty did not allow a runner to reach base in the home half of the frame as he earned his second save.

Ty Culbreth turned in a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings and struck out five. Christian Johnson worked a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his second win. The Birds are now 7-10 overall and will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday night at 7:02pm.