Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — Jordan Barth ripped a walkoff double in the tenth inning to propel the Canaries past Milwaukee 4-3 on Saturday.

The Milkmen opened the scoring with a two-run homerun in the second inning but Mike Hart tied the game with a two-run single in the third.

Milwaukee went back in front in the top of the fourth on an RBI single but Hunter Clanin threw out a runner trying to score from second base to keep the deficit at one.

Shamoy Christopher tied the game with a solo homerun in the seventh inning and the 3-3 score held until Barth’s game-winning double in the tenth.

Barth and Clanin each finished with two hits as the Canaries (39-41) have now won seven consecutive games. The Birds will look to sweep the six-game homestand when the two teams meet again Sunday at 12:05pm.