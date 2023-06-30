Rosemont, IL (Canaries) — Jordan Barth doubled with two outs in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games but the Canaries fell to Chicago 10-1 on Friday.

The Dogs used three walks and a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead after one inning before striking for three runs in the second. Chicago scored four times in the fifth frame the added lone runs in the sixth and seventh.

A two-out ninth inning single plus a throwing error allowed Jabari Henry to score and help the Birds avoid being shutout for the first time this season. Barth, Welington Dotel, Darnell Sweeney and Shamoy Christopher all finished with hits as the Canaries drop to 18-27 overall. Sioux Falls will look to even the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 6:00pm.