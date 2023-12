SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There wasn’t a lot of games for high school hoops Monday, but Baltic and Tea Area were two that came away with wins.

Baltic was trailing #5 Dell Rapids 25-24 at halftime, but they’d come back in the second half, claiming a 58-49 win.

Tea Area also walked away with a victory. The Titans pulled away late picking up the 58-36 win over Tri-Valley.