SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women are once again the Summit League Champions. The Jackrabbits had a dominant run to the title, outscoring their three opponents by a total of 97 points.

SDSU claimed a 28 point win over St. Thomas and a 27 point win over Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament to return to their 12th title game in program history.

That momentum would continue, as the Jackrabbits earned a 93-51 win over Omaha, the most decisive win in a championship game.

“We defended like crazy, been efficient on offense and all fourteen of those young women helped achieve a championship today,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

“Each game we just kind of built on it and continued to play better and that’s great momentum heading into the tournament and we’re excited for it,” SDSU forward Tori Nelson said.

Tuesday’s championship snapped a three year drought for SDSU, who has now won ten Summit League titles.

“We’ve been so close the last couple of years. A little bit of adversity, you wish you always had everybody playing at the end and we just haven’t,” Johnston said. “This year we were able to stay healthy enough and put together a complete tournament.”

The Jackrabbits had eleven different players score in this weekend’s three games, including six who reached the double figure mark.

“We’ve said that all year. Just the depth of our team is our greatest strength and any night, any one else can go off and it’s their night. The next game it’s someone different, so I think we all trust each other. We all play well together and it can be anyone’s day,” Nelson said.

One Jackrabbit stood out in particular as sophomore guard, Haleigh Timmer scored 53 points and was named tournament MVP.

SDSU Guard Haleigh Timmer vs. Omaha

“She brings such a spark to our team. She’s always locking down on defense and making shots. She’s just so fun to play with. She’s just got a lot of spark to her,” SDSU guard Paige Meyer said.

“Tim (Timmer) is absolutely fearless out there. Hitting big shots, getting to the basket, getting to the free throw line, she just does a little bit of everything for us and she was spectacular this weekend,” Nelson said.

Now SDSU is headed back to the NCAA Tournament, which is a unique experience for the entire team.

“Especially doing it with these girls, this group is such a fun bunch, an awesome bunch and I love them a lot. With these seniors, it’s just been a really special year so far,” SDSU forward Paiton Burckhard said.

SDSU will learn their fate for the ‘Big Dance’ in Sunday’s Selection show at 7 p.m.